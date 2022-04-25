Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Debunking Super Rugby's latest player vs referee myth

5 minutes to read
Referee Angus Mabey shows Highlanders lock Josh Dickson a red card. Photo / Getty

Referee Angus Mabey shows Highlanders lock Josh Dickson a red card. Photo / Getty

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

There has been a well-documented and justifiable frustration flowing through Super Rugby these past few weeks, with players unhappy about the lack of consistency and accuracy they have encountered from officials.

Ardie Savea and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.