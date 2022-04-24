Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders 42

Rebels 17

Heading into the final game of Super Rugby Pacific's 'super round' in Melbourne, there were a lot of questions around how competitive a match it would be.

The Crusaders went into their match with a 6-2 record against fellow Kiwi outfits, while the Rebels had staggered to a 2-6 record against their Australian counterparts.

While the Crusaders had the Rebels' number at every turn, the hosts more than held their own in a messy fixture, with the Crusaders claiming a 42-17 win.

"We knew there were a lot of opportunities and i think the boys got a bit excited," Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga told Stan Sport after the match.

"We weren't clinical and we left a few out there, but I was happy with the way the boys brought it back."

The Crusaders had their way with the Rebels' defence throughout the fixture, with their counter attacking play and quick ball movement causing all sorts of problems.

Sevu Reece in particular proved to be a handful for the defence and seemed to be everyone on the park throughout the match.

But while the Crusaders were slicing through the Rebels defence, their execution left a lot to be desired. The side conceded 11 turnovers and committed nine handling errors in first half alone, and were only able to take a 7-3 lead into halftime despite being the dominant team.

The Rebels fired a few shots early, and could have opened the scoring however Matt To'omua's attempted penalty missed and the chance for points went begging. The Crusaders eventually opened the scoring after 20 minutes when No8 Cullen Grace scored a try.

A Reece Hodge penalty late in the half was the only other scoring play in the first 40 minutes, in a half that had plenty of promise but delivered little.

"We were actually really frustrated," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Stan Sport of the feeling in the team at the break.

"We had so many opportunities - too many - and we didn't take any of the right ones."

It didn't take long for the visitors to strike after the break however, with Ethan Blackadder putting the finishing touches on a well worked running attack – fending off his own playmaker Richie Mo'unga in the process as the No10 offloaded the ball then was left in the awkward position of trying to get out of the way but doing the opposite.

That set the tone for the second half, as the Crusaders sliced their way to a big lead, with Blackadder getting a second try, before Bryn Hall and Tamaiti Williams extended the score line to a healthy margin.

The Rebels didn't die wondering, however. The hosts fought on well and when they got the opportunity the asked plenty of questions of the Crusaders.

The hosts broke through late with Hodge crossing the stripe, then another try to Matt Philip moments later closed the gap to 35-17.

However, the Crusaders had the last say, with Leicester Fainga'anuku scoring at the death to put a stamp on the win.

Crusaders 42 (Ethan Blackadder 2, Cullen Grace, Bryn Hall, Tamaiti Williams, Leicester Fainga'anuku tries; Richie Mo'unga 6 cons)

Rebels 17 (Reece Hodge, Matt Philip tries; Hodge pen)

HT: 7-3