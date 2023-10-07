Voyager 2023 media awards

Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks story of redemption waiting to be written in potential quarter-final v Ireland - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
6 mins to read
The All Blacks are through to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Cheree Kinnear and Elliott Smith unpack all that unfolded against Uruguay and take a look at what awaits. Video / Sky Sports / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Gregor Paul in Lyon

When, in 2016, Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time, it was a victory that gave the Irish players their place in history and a moment

