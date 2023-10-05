The All Blacks have secured their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a dominant 72-0 victory over Uruguay in their last Pool A match in Lyon. Video / SKy Sports

How the world responded to the All Blacks’ 73-0 win over Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup in France this morning.

All Blacks will have to buck ideas up

By Charles Richardson of the Telegraph

“No matter who New Zealand face in next weekend’s quarter-finals – with qualification now assured after this 11-try demolition of Uruguay – the All Blacks will have to buck their ideas up.

“One of Ireland, South Africa and Scotland await in the last eight in Paris and, although New Zealand’s starting XV will feature a raft of changes – there were nine in Lyon on Thursday night from the Italy thrashing – this is a squad with ambitions and the class to lift the Webb Ellis Cup. On an individual level, it was tough to criticise but, as a team, the harmonies were not quite in tune, as proven by a scoreless opening 20 minutes.

“New Zealand could still progress as Pool A winners should Italy pull off a miracle against France on Friday, but that is immaterial. Realistically, either the world champions or the No 1-ranked side await in Paris. A sterner test should sharpen All Black minds – it will have to.”

Damian McKenzie was outstanding tonight! Whoever thinks rugby union is boring must watch him play, he’s a joy to watch, a class act! #NZLvURU — Llion Rhys (@LlionRhys2) October 5, 2023

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will know his team must refine many aspects of their execution in their quarter-final, says the Herald's Liam Napier. Photo / Photosport

Impossible to stop NZ

Harry Latham Coyle of the Independent

“Pretty much as expected in Lyon tonight, with Uruguay gamely clinging on through the first quarter but cut open thereafter in another reminder of the depth of attacking talent at the All Blacks’ disposal. Damian McKenzie was excellent, Will Jordan too, and it’s just impossible to stop New Zealand in that sort of rhythm.

“Uruguay depart this World Cup with their reputation undoubtedly enhanced – but you would have to say that they looked a little leggy come the final 20 minutes tonight.”

Few thoughts from the @AllBlacks v @RugbyUruguay . Uruguay was competitive for the first 20 minutes but couldn’t convert . @AllBlacks love to keep the ball alive and the ruck speed is insane. But Damian McKenzie is another level. A worldie of a player @rugbyworldcup @France2023 — Rocky Clark MBE (@RockyClark_1) October 5, 2023

Damian McKenzie crosses for one of his two tries against Uruguay. Photo / Photosport.

Lack of accuracy not good enough

By Liam Napier of the NZ Herald in Lyon

“Their passage to the quarter-finals is safely secured but the All Blacks must significantly improve if they are to survive beyond that sudden death World Cup juncture.

“Glance at another blowout scoreline and you would believe the All Blacks are primed for any challenge to come at this World Cup.

“The reality, though, is they must refine many aspects of their execution as their defining moment approaches.

“In a tale of two halves, in their final match in Lyon, the All Blacks struggled to find their rhythm against a spirited Uruguay side. Held scoreless for 19 minutes, the All Blacks eventually settled into their patchy work to lead 26-0 at halftime and then comfortably progress to next week’s quarter-final in Paris.

“Inspired by Damian McKenzie’s attacking brilliance from fullback, the All Blacks claimed 10 tries – and kept a clean sheet against the world No 17 – but it was far from aesthetically pleasing throughout with impatience, wayward passes and frequent errors contrasting the commanding margin.

“Sixteen turnovers underlines the frustrating nature of the All Blacks’ performance. In short, the lack of accuracy won’t be anywhere near good enough to progress past the quarter-finals.”

Have to feel sorry for Ian Foster. Any gd performance has nothing to do with him; any sub standard performance is down to him #NZvURU #RWC2023 — Bob Depledge (@RJDhowzat) October 5, 2023

Beauden Barrett came on as a sub but it was McKenzie who made his mark in the fullback role. Photo / Photosport

No one will fancy facing All Blacks

By Nick Evans of the Guardian

“Under the radar, or undetectable? Perhaps the latter is more appropriate given New Zealand’s stealth-bomber colour scheme and the haka’s flying V formation. The main thing is that the All Blacks have qualified for the quarter-finals – and no one will fancy playing them as they search for a fourth title. The crushing pre-tournament defeat by the Springboks and an opening-night loss against France have been consigned to history, and Ian Foster’s side are now destined to meet one of Ireland, South Africa or Scotland in the last eight.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane:

“It was great, quite a tough test, particularly in that first half. We were made to really work for it in the first 20 minutes, showed some good composure and patience not to let frustration keep in, stuck to our guns. I thought Uruguay have been outstanding this World Cup, really impressive, enjoyed watching their passion and ability to throw the ball around. So congratulations to them on a really good World Cup.

“[On Sam Whitelock] It’s a phenomenal achievement, a lot of tests. It’s not just the game on the weekend, it’s all the work in the week that goes into it. He epitomises professionalism and in the week he is relentless, which is why he has had such a long and successful career.”

Captain Sam Cane said the All Blacks kept their composure in the first 20 minutes and "stuck to our guns". Photo / Photosport.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster:

“Really proud of it. Uruguay really held in in that first 20, showed massive spirit and managed to slow our game down. We held our composure really well. Bit different to last week [in terms of being clinical], had to grind our way through that contact area and it was hard to get quick ball, but pleased with the patience.

“We expected that sort of game, talked about it turning into a bit of a bunfight at the breakdown, flagged early that we were impressed with some of their work over the ball. It took us a while to break it down, a lot of energy, but it’s how do you sustain that for 80 minutes.”

Pool A as it stands:

New Zealand are through but will end up second to France unless Italy pull off a seismic shock on Friday. Uruguay and Namibia are eliminated, and the Azzurri are now assured of at least third place and qualification for 2027.



