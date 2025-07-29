“This is a very different type of links golf course that I’ve played compared to the past. It’s going to be a challenge. Regardless if you’re the defending champion or you qualified in through the qualifier yesterday, I think it’s going to be a really tough week.

“But I would rather it be tough than be calm. As much as I love sunny weather, when I’m coming to play the Women’s Open, I expect it to be rainy, windy, and that’s what I’ve gotten to really enjoy about this Championship.

“I hope it brings all those elements. Maybe not as crazy as what the Men’s Seniors had it, but to some extent I’m sure we’re going to see it all, and that’s what I kind of loved about it.

Ko tees off with England’s new golf sensation Woad, who won on her professional debut at the Scottish Open last week. They will be joined by 2023 Open winner Lilia Vu, starting their tournament at 11.54pm NZT tomorrow.

Woad, 21, was the leading amateur last year, joining Ko’s name on the Smyth Salver, after finishing six shots back from the Kiwi in 10th. Earlier this month she was third at the Evian Championship in her final major as an amateur.

Now Woad is eligible as a pro to claim the US$1.425 million ($2.39m) prize money for first place after missing out on a big payday in France.

“I just saw the tee times as we were walking up. It’s a triple L group – Lilia, Lottie, and myself,” Ko said.

“Yeah, it’s going to be fun. Lilia is obviously a past champion, a couple years ago, so playing with her is great. It will be my first time playing with Lottie, so I’m excited. She’s coming in with a ton of momentum, and I think there’s going to be a lot of people that’s going to come out and watch her.

“It’s going to be really cool for me to see and see the things that I could possibly learn from her and why she’s playing good. I don’t think the ranking you are doesn’t – just because you’re a higher-ranked player doesn’t mean that there’s something that I can’t learn from somebody else. She’s obviously playing great golf. I’ve seen her swing, and my coach has sent me a video of her swing as well because there’s aspects that I’m kind of going for that she has.”

Ko admitted she wasn’t up to scratch on her Welsh knowledge before arriving at Royal Porthcawl.

“The only thing that I knew outside of the flag was that there were words that had very little vowels, some words that just look like a bunch of consonants. I met someone yesterday that said the pronunciation is almost like French and Spanish. This might be one of the most difficult languages I’ve ever heard.

“I’ve heard there’s a lot of sheep here in Wales, and that’s what New Zealand is very known for. So it feels like somewhat home. But people have been very welcoming and nice. I know we’re in the south part of Wales, so there is less Welsh, I think, spoken in this area. So I haven’t been fully exposed to that Welsh culture, but I love it.

Fellow Kiwi Momoka Kobori makes her major championship debut in Wales and tees off at 9.48pm tomorrow while the third New Zealander in the field Amelia Garvey, 2.11am Friday, begins her tournament in the afternoon.