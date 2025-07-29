Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Women’s British Open: Amelia Garvey on advice from Dame Lydia Ko and strong recent form

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Amelia Garvey has had a wonderfully weird couple of months.

This week, the 25-year-old Kiwi golfer will make her first appearance in the Women’s British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

It’s an opportunity that follows an impressive run of form featuring four top-10 finishes in her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save