Sport / Golf

US Open golf: Dustin Johnson finally free from the tyranny of having to play golf

Paul Lewis
By
5 mins to read
Dustin Johnson in action at the US Open at Pinehurst Resort. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

There was a moment, during the second round of the fiendishly difficult US Open golf, that epitomised what often happens in sport when money wins over reputation.

It came on the fifth hole

