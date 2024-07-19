Among the other contenders, American Scottie Scheffler is making his presence felt, just five shots off the lead at two-under, alongside fellow American Billy Horschel (68) and South African Dean Burmester (69). Despite a bogey on the final hole, Scheffler’s performance remains strong.

Meanwhile, Kiwi golfers Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier are managing to stay in contention, while Kazuma Kobori and Michael Hendry have unfortunately missed the cut. It was the first time in 15 years that four Kiwis competed in The Open, after Michael Campbell, David Smail, Josh Geary and Mark Brown at Turnberry in 2009.

Fox, currently tied for 38th at four-over, had a mixed second round with a triple bogey on the 11th but scored crucial birdies on the second and seventh holes. Hillier has shown a notable improvement, climbing 42 places to tie for 54th at five-over, with an eagle on the 16th providing a highlight.

Kobori ended his campaign at seven-over, while Hendry fell further behind at 10-over. The unforgiving layout of Royal Troon has also seen notable exits, and has both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy struggling, finishing at 14-over and 11-over respectively.

In a dramatic turn, Japan’s Aguri Iwasaki had a torrid second round, carding a staggering 20-over-par 91, including back-to-back nines on the 13th and 14th holes.

The day’s surprise came with Yorkshireman Dan Brown, who, after his stunning performance on Thursday, managed to hold steady with a 72.

“I’m not going to start getting ahead of myself,” Brown said. “There’s still 36 holes left. I might have a good round tomorrow – and then I might have a stinky round on Sunday. You just don’t know.”

Luke Kirkness is the Sports Planning Editor for the NZ Herald. He’s an award-winning journalist who also covered consumer affairs for the Herald and served as an assistant news director.