Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand foursome are off the pace midway through the opening day of the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

2019 winner Shane Lowry leads at four-under through 11 holes, a shot ahead of fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.

Ryan Fox (two-over 73) is the best of the New Zealand foursome, sitting in a share of 49th with his putter saving him throughout the day. The world number 64 had two bogeys on front nine, at the 620 yard par five when his approach went wide left and he failed to find the green with his chip on followed by a bogey five at the ninth. He then played even through the back nine.

Michael Hendry (three-over) and Daniel Hillier (five-over) also need some work to do tomorrow to get in touch with the leaders and eye the cut. Kazuma Kobori is still out of the course, sitting two-over through nine holes.

“It’s tough out there,” Fox told TalkSport after his round.