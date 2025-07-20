Advertisement
Updated

The Open Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler cruises to British Open title, eyes grand slam

AFP
3 mins to read

Scottie Scheffler of USA watches his shot on the 12th hole during the final round of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

The master of world golf is now the Champion golfer of the year.

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler added a fourth major to his resume with a commanding four-shot victory at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush this morning.

The world No 1 saw an early eight-shot lead cut to

