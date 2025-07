Scottie Scheffler of USA watches his shot on the 12th hole during the final round of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Scottie Scheffler of USA watches his shot on the 12th hole during the final round of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

The master of world golf is now the Champion golfer of the year.

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler added a fourth major to his resume with a commanding four-shot victory at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush this morning.

The world No 1 saw an early eight-shot lead cut to five strokes during the final round, but he was never in doubt of claiming a first Claret Jug finishing at 17-under.

He arrived in Northern Ireland on a run of 10 successive top-10 finishes, featuring three wins including the PGA Championship, his third major title. Scheffler now just needs the US Open to join Rory McIlroy in claiming the career grand slam, having played in 25 majors to date.

His first attempt will be at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club next June.