He’s the first player since James Braid in 1900 to win his first four majors by three shots or more. Scheffler also became just the second world No 1 to win the British Open after Tiger Woods.

He played the outward half in two-under despite a double bogey on the eighth hole, and was then bogey-free on the back nine to keep distance from the chasers.

Fellow American Harris English finished second, for the second time in the majors this year after a runner-up at the PGA Championship, after shooting a 66 to finish at 13-under.

Last week’s Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup continued his form to claim third at 12-under. Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark shared third at 11-under along with China’s Haotong Li, while a further shot back were defending champion Xander Schauffele, McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre.

Scheffler made three birdies in his first five holes to serenely reach 17-under par for the tournament, with his closest challengers at that point nine-under.

Scheffler holed long par putts on the sixth and seventh holes to stay in total control, but slipped up with a double bogey on the eighth after it took him four shots to reach the green.

It was the first time he had dropped shots since the 11th hole of his second-round 64 on Friday.

But when leading at the 54-hole stage, Scheffler has won his last nine tournaments and he showed why on the ninth with a trademark precise iron shot setting up another birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau soared up the leaderboard with a seven-under 64, the joint-best round of the championship, to finish on nine-under and will be left to rue a first-round 78.

“What I did for the past three days, I said, every time is go time, like you’ve got to come back from five, six back,” said the two-time US Open champion.

“That’s the mentality I had.”

Shane Lowry, who won the title when the British Open returned to Portrush after a 68-year absence in 2019, ended with a 66 to finish on two-under.