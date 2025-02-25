Steve Alker ahead of the NZ Open at Millbrook Resort, Queenstown. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi Steven Alker is feeling “some good vibes” as he tries to capture a title he craves but has so far proved to be elusive –the New Zealand Open.

One of the most successful players on the PGA Tour Champions across the past four seasons, with a total of eight victories, including one in 2024to help him become the Charles Schwab Cup champion, the 53-year-old has arrived at Millbrook Resort for what he thinks may be one of his final chances to win his national open.

It’s his third start of the year, heading back home after finishing equal fifth in Hawaii and second in Morocco to kick off his 2025 PGA Tour Champions campaign.

“So I’ve got some good vibes and a game not quite where I want it, but it’s early season,” Alker said ahead of a Tuesday afternoon practice round with former New Zealand Open champion Brendan Jones.

“Early season, you’re trying to feel out where you’re at and get into some form. I’m just happy to be back in New Zealand and give it another crack. I don’t know how many I’ve got left in me, so I’m just happy to be down here and play.”