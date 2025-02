Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

New Zealand's Danny Lee during a practice round at Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown ahead of the New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Danny Lee during a practice round at Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown ahead of the New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport