Home / Sport / GolfliveNZ Open leaderboard: Live updates of the 104th New Zealand OpenNZ Herald26 Feb, 2025 07:12 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditNew Zealand's Danny Lee during a practice round at Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown ahead of the New Zealand Open. Photo / PhotosportNew Zealand's Danny Lee during a practice round at Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown ahead of the New Zealand Open. Photo / PhotosportLive leaderboard of the 104th New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit