Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

NZ Open: Ant-Man star Michael Peña to play in pro-am

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Michael Pena (right), with fellow Ant-Man stars Corey Stoll (left) and Paul Rudd. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Pena (right), with fellow Ant-Man stars Corey Stoll (left) and Paul Rudd. Photo / Getty Images

Acclaimed actor Michael Peña will be a guest of the New Zealand Open and play in the pro-am event at this year’s tournament.

The New Zealand Open, held from February 27 to March 2, is set against the stunning backdrop of Queenstown. Peña’s involvement is expected to further elevate the tournament’s global appeal.

With a career spanning over two decades, Peña has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, praised for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

In addition to his impressive film career including Ant-Man, Crash and End of Watch, Peña has appeared in television series Narcos and continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic range and compelling screen presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Peña to the New Zealand Open,” tournament director Michael Glading said. “Not only is he a renowned actor, but he loves his golf and will be a great addition to the tournament.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are very grateful to our sponsor Poongsan who have made this playing spot available for Michael, and look forward to seeing him ‘tee it up’ at the event and sharing the excitement of the tournament with his fans worldwide.”

The pro-am field includes tennis grand slam winner Ash Barty, rally driver Hayden Paddon, All Blacks Richie McCaw, Jeff Wilson and Israel Dagg, Breakers legend Tom Abercrombie and cricketing greats Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming.

Peña, an avid golf enthusiast will be playing alongside long-time friend and Australian professional Austin Bautista. Peña is excited to be part of the tournament, saying, “I’ve always admired the beauty of New Zealand and I love playing golf. To play in a national Open, alongside Austin and the other professionals as they play for the title will be really exciting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the event, Queenstown, and the famous Kiwi hospitality.”

Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf