Michael Pena (right), with fellow Ant-Man stars Corey Stoll (left) and Paul Rudd. Photo / Getty Images

Acclaimed actor Michael Peña will be a guest of the New Zealand Open and play in the pro-am event at this year’s tournament.

The New Zealand Open, held from February 27 to March 2, is set against the stunning backdrop of Queenstown. Peña’s involvement is expected to further elevate the tournament’s global appeal.

With a career spanning over two decades, Peña has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, praised for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

In addition to his impressive film career including Ant-Man, Crash and End of Watch, Peña has appeared in television series Narcos and continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic range and compelling screen presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Peña to the New Zealand Open,” tournament director Michael Glading said. “Not only is he a renowned actor, but he loves his golf and will be a great addition to the tournament.