Danny Lee will play the NZ Open later this month. Photo / Getty Images

LIV Golf winner Danny Lee is to return to the NZ Open, the first time as a pro, teeing up in Queenstown next week.

Lee now plies his trade as part of the Iron Heads GC team in the LIV Golf League, winning the LIV Golf Tucson event in 2023. He heads to the NZ Open after finishing tied 37th at LIV Adelaide over the weekend and will be joined by fellow LIV members Lucas Herbert, Wade Ormsby and Kiwi Ben Campbell.

“It will be great to be playing back on home soil in front of my family, friends, and the New Zealand fans,” Lee said,

“New Zealand holds a special place in my heart, and I am proud to represent New Zealand. I am looking forward to reconnecting with so many people who have supported me over a number of years.”

Lee became the youngest-ever winner of the U.S. Amateur in August 2008, aged 18 years and one month, six months younger than Tiger Woods when he won in 1994.