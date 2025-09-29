“When we first did it, I don’t know if we thought that 10 was going to be doable. We thought if we got to eight and just broke the record, we’d be doing pretty well. But, for the first go, when we got seven and tied the record, I was like, ‘okay, yeah, we might be able to get a couple more,’ and obviously it worked pretty well,” Fox told the Herald.

“It was a lot of fun. I pulled rank and got the easy job there, just doing the tap-ins, which, for the actual record itself, I didn’t have to do too much work, but for the couple of goes prior, I felt like it was pretty hard to keep knocking in five-footers with no routine and no lining it up.

“It’s pretty cool to be a Guinness World Record holder. It’s not something I ever expected and not something I’ve ever chased, but it was a fun thing to do and actually to pull it off.”

Fox admitted he wasn’t sure whether or not he would get an individual certificate, but said he would certainly find some space for it if one did happen to show up on the doorstep.

It was the cherry on top of a season Fox will look back on fondly, and now had plenty of time to reflect on with no tournaments lined up until two in Australia in November. The PGA Tour then begins for him in early January with the Sentry – a signature, limited field event.

“I think I’ve had 10 days at home since mid-January this year, so I’m going to take some time and spend some time with the family, catch up with friends and hopefully get to do a little bit of fishing as well,” he said.

“And also get the body and everything sorted for the beginning of next year. It’s going to be pretty busy to start off next year, and with all the signature events and stuff like that. It worked pretty well last year, having a bit of time off. Obviously, it was injury-based, but I felt like I came into the start of the season actually feeling pretty good. I want to do the same thing this year.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.