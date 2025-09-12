Kazuma Kobori sat in a tie for 16th at the BMW PGA Championship with play suspended late in the second round. Photo / AFP

All three Kiwis have ticked the first box in their hunt for the BMW PGA Championship.

Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Hillier and Ryan Fox are all set to make the cut when play resumes tonight, after the second round was suspended late in the day at the Wentworth Club in Surrey.

Kobori leads the trio in a tie for 16 at six-under-par after his second-straight round of 69 saw him move 18 places up the leaderboard. The 23-year-old carded five birdies and two bogeys in his round and moves into the weekend in fine form.

He sat six shots back from leader Hideki Matsuyama, whose impressive eight-under-par second round saw him surge to the top of the leaderboard.

Hillier also goes into the weekend with some good golf under his belt, however he was only able to come away with even par in his second round to sit in a tie for 44th at four-under. Hillier carded three bogeys in his round, but each time he was able to get the shot back with a birdie within the next three holes.