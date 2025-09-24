Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

Ryan Fox to team up with top golfer in new twist for Mānuka Phuel Chasing the Fox

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sir John Key has made a hole-in-one during the Chasing the Fox Super Six golf day at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club. Video / Mitch Powell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a bid to increase competition, Ryan Fox is sending out an invitation.

For the past three years, Fox has ended his season with a six-hole tournament in which he has taken on invited teams of three from various walks of life.

While he played well in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save