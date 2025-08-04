We played in the middle of winter after heavy rain had recently fallen in the Auckland area, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell going by the excellent course conditions.

The other thing that jumps out is how white the bunkers are, which doesn’t take long into my round to inspect firsthand.

Clubhouse

The Andrew Patterson-designed clubhouse opened in 2020 and has it all. Massive changing rooms, an equally impressive pro shop, a function room along with separate cafe and bar areas - both with great views across the massive putting green, the Middlemore ninth hole and north towards the CBD.

The clubhouse at Royal Auckland at the Grange Golf Club. Photo / Gary Lisbon Photography

Best honours board fact

The course has plenty of history dating back to 1894 and great to see a lot of it on display. There were so many honours boards and I just love looking over the names of winners. I can imagine the battle between the W.B Eustace and A.P Eustace, who won six titles between them from 1927 and 1941. The star of the honours boards is Miss S. Glendining, who won her first women’s championship in 1956 before collecting her 13th and last 21 years later.

A set of old clubs greet you in the men's changing room at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club.

Best cafe item

I didn’t get to try it, but the beef cheek quesadilla with mole sauce stood out on the impressive menu book. Bonus points for a full page dedicated to burgers, with four on offer.

Practice range and putting facilities

The best in the city for sure. A driving range, multiple putting greens and a chipping and bunker green. Work is currently being done to expand the practice areas even more.

Carts

They are available and looked to be plenty of them, but we chose to walk.

Opening tee shot

A great part of starting on the Tāmaki course is that the first tee is away from prying eyes, being a short walk behind the main car park, so the pressure is slightly off, and it’s a short par four. Beware of the bunkers in the middle of the fairway and the OB right of the green. It’s a great opening test for big hitters who are brave enough to attack the green first shot of the day. Grange also begins with a shortish par four but a more challenging drive, while the first shot at Middlemore is a really fun opening decision of whether or not to take on the run of bunkers that split the fairway of the par five just as it begins to dog leg right - for an early chance to reach the green in two. Another great risk-or-reward to begin.

America's Cup champion Blair Tuke joined Christopher Reive and Cameron McMillan for a round at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club. Photo / Michael Craig

Most daunting shot

The tee shot at Tāmaki’s seventh hole, over water with mangroves all the way up the right-hand side has always intimidated me, especially when the wind is coming into you. A few holes later, walking up the ninth fairway, we saw tee shots from members off the seventh hugging the left-hand side of the fairway, staying well away from the danger on the right. A clear lesson for next time.

The approach at the Grange sixth hole is another one I’ve struggled with, second time I’ve played it and second time I’ve ended up in the hazard area that runs short of the green down the right. A closer look back towards the fairway from the green shows a decent bailout option on the left. Another lesson to store away.

Aerial view of the clubhouse at Royal Auckland and the Grange Golf Club. Photo / Gary Lisbon Photography

Favourite hole/s

The final three holes of Tāmaki is a great par four-three-five stretch, one of my favourite in the city. The final three of the Grange are also a fun finish, with the funky small hill before the green at the par five seventh becoming a regular meeting spot for my ball.

In past visits, the Middlemore par three second and the short par four ninth are right up there.

Difficulty

Middlemore is the toughest of the three courses but a great challenge. Across all three courses, there’s a good mix of bunkers and hazards and the greens are fast and true.

Is it worth it?

For sure. Close to the city centre, with brilliantly manicured facilities, with a great spot to watch the sun come down post-round.

The course

History

The Auckland Golf Club, which eventually became Royal Auckland Golf Club, was founded in 1895. It’s been on the Middlemore site since 1910, designed by club professional Fred Hood. The Grange Golf Club joined next door in 1931.

Royal Auckland Golf Club and The Grange Golf Club amalgamated in 2017, beginning a five-year restoration process of 27 holes with the first nine holes opening in 2019. The new clubhouse was completed in 2020 and two years later the Middlemore course was opened.

Royal Auckland Golf Club hosted the NZ Open nine times between 1909 and 2003, while The Grange Golf Club held the event five times, the last being in 2004.

Rory McIlroy played in the Bonallack Trophy held at Royal Auckland Golf Club in 2006, his only competition appearance in New Zealand.

Course details

The 27 holes were designed by Chris Cochran of Nicklaus Design, one of only two courses in the country by the company, along with The Kinloch Club. 23 greenskeeping staff work on the course.

All of the greens incorporate state-of-the-art SubAir systems which ensure the greens are in perfect condition all year round.

Middlemore is par 36 (around 2781m from the white tees), Grange par 35 (2624m) and Tāmaki par 36 (2717m).

There are around 2000 club members and each one I come across is very welcoming and helpful.

The Chasing the Fox event, hosted by two-time PGA Tour champion Ryan Fox, has taken place for the past three years, with the fourth edition confirmed for December 12.

Price

For New Zealanders, it varies from $300 in winter to up to $400 next summer. Add another $75 if you wish to play all 27 holes.

Getting there

It’s about a 20-minute drive from the Auckland CBD. Not far from the hustle and bustle of the city.