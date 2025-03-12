We three middle handicappers took on the certainly challenging Kinloch Club and all had our moments and stories to take home.

The easiest birdie I've ever made.

A ROUND AT THE KINLOCH CLUB

First impressions: You enter The Fairways, the road that leads up to the clubhouse, and it’s an impressive introduction to the grounds. Perched on a hill is the Kinloch Manor and Villas ahead of you, the clubhouse to the right along with a landscape of the rolling farm hills and Lake Taupō.

The opening fairway is to your left, which dips and dives and includes 14 bunkers. Visually impressive but uninviting long grass as the rough.

Practice range and putting facilities: A large range with multiple greens and bunkers hitting towards Lake Taupō in the distance and possibly Mt Ruapehu in sight, it’s certainly a special way to warm up. The immaculate putting green is just a short walk from the first tee and gives you a glimpse of what’s to come on the testing 18 greens ahead. The clubhouse and pro shop are a short cart ride from the ninth if you need a break for lunch and a new sleeve of balls.

Carts: They’re recommended but it is a very walkable course. Kinloch has top of-the-line carts though, with plenty of power.

Opening tee: The opening two holes are a tough starter, especially if accuracy is not your forte off the tee. Iron might be best to hit the fairway. After a narrow opening fairway, a tricky multi-teared green awaits.

The Kinloch Manor and Villas overlooks the first hole at The Kinloch Club.

The greens: Fast and pure. The number of undulations leaves you in four minds on the longer putts and only two minds from short range.

Most daunting shot: The par-four sixth is a blind tee shot with mid-iron likely in hand. Or you can go for the tempting green and lose your ball like all three of us did. If you have the time, make the walk or cart ride up the fairway to see the landing option. The par three 15th plays long at 180m, especially if wind is coming off the lake, with anything landing left leaving a very hard chip from 15m below the green. Wouldn’t recommend.

Daunting is probably not the right word for Kinloch. It’s not that intimidating, just challenging.

Difficulty: Did I mention the 170-plus bunkers? A foursome from the UK who let us through on the back nine were travelling the country playing all the best courses and made note that Kinloch was the toughest they’ve faced. It’s certainly a challenge but shouldn’t scare people off. We still had birdie looks and found fairways regularly. Just understand you’ll unlikely be shooting a personal best.

Favourite hole/s: Again so many to choose from. The par-five eighth and its split fairway was another fun green to aim at. The par-four 10th is a perfect way to start the back nine with a high tee shot on to a wide fairway with the lake directly behind. The final three holes stand out though. The tricky par-five 16th is followed by probably the pick of the five par threes, while the par-five 18th, with water in play left of the green, is a fitting way to finish.

Teeing up on the par-three 17th at The Kinloch Club with Lake Taupō in the background.

Highs and lows: Between the three of us, all with 20-handicaps, we had our moments. My 5cm-birdie, while one of the other players had a decent eagle look at 16 just went right moments after the third member chipped in for birdie. None of us handed in a card at the end but we all left the course smiling.

History: Opened in 2007, the Kinloch Club is New Zealand’s only Jack Nicklaus championship golf course. Nicklaus, arguably golf’s greatest strategist, produced a real test of skill courtesy of the undulating fairways, straight out of a Scottish links but with heavily protected greens. “I think it’s an awesome golf course for the mental game,” says Nicklaus. Property investor John Sax purchased the property in 2011 and added the impressive Lodge and freestanding villas.

Course: Par 72. Yardage ranges from 4640m (red tees) to 6734m (blacks). The course sits on the northern edge of Lake Taupō with lake views on the back nine. The back nine features three par threes, three par fours and three par fives – which is probably how all nines should be. A new blue/white combo tees have recently been added.

Kinloch Manor looks over the 18th hole at The Kinloch Club.

Acclaim: Golf Magazine included it among its top 10 new golf courses in the world in 2007. Ranked 54th in Golf.com’s Top 100 Asia Pacific list. Ranked fifth in the country in Golf New Zealand’s list. According to Sir Bob Charles: “I can honestly say this is the number one golf course in New Zealand. For those unable to play the great links courses of Scotland, Kinloch compares with the best of them.”

Price: $350 (Nov-March) for New Zealand residents and $250 (Apr-Oct). Caddies are available. Cart hire is $70 per person while club rental is $60.

Is it worth it? It’s worth multiple visits. A suggestion would be to play Kinloch and Wairakei Golf + Sanctuary over a weekend and fit in another round at Kinloch if you can.

The picturesque 14th green at The Kinloch Golf Club.

Getting there: Three-hour drive from Auckland, five hours from Wellington. It’s 15 minutes down the road from Taupō.

Stay options: It doesn’t get much better than Kinloch Manor in terms of a view from the 19th hole. It’s perched like a Scottish castle overlooking the course with five-star villas right next to it.

Kinloch Golf Academy: Over Easter, the course will be hosting the inaugural event which includes two rounds along with interactive lessons that cover everything from swing techniques to course strategy. The event is designed for golfers of all levels, promising not only to enhance your game but also to immerse you in the rich culture of golf.

Contact Kinloch Golf manager Mike West for more information.

Cameron McMillan travelled as a guest of the Kinloch Club.