An aerial view of Cape Kidnappers.

The round

First impressions

When you first enter through the gate at Cape Kidnappers, you then have another 15 or so minutes of driving until you get to the clubhouse – a nice way to build anticipation for what’s to come. You slowly get a sneak peek of the opening fairway as you head into the car park. But it’s when you turn the corner from the carpark and head towards the clubhouse, passing the first tee, that you get a sense of the panoramic views across Hawke Bay and the South Pacific Ocean.

Clubhouse

A rustic and wooden interior means the clubhouse is a warm and inviting spot, especially from the veranda which features views across the ocean. The clubhouse has a well-stacked pro shop with everything a golfer would ever need, a locker-room and a bar and dining area. We made sure to stop after the front nine, have a drink and soak it all in.

Best honours board fact 1

The only honours board in the clubhouse is the one any golfer would love to appear on ‘The Cape Kidnappers Hole in One club’. The first name on the board is Alex Robertson, the son of Julian Robertson who built the course. Alex sunk a hole-in-one at the par three 13th just days before the course was opened to the public, which is why the hole is named ‘Al’s Ace.

Best honours board fact 2

Married couple Mary Ellen McCann and John McCann both got aces on January 11, 2007. Mary on the eighth and then John at the 13th. While the name above them, Peter Holbrook, who also aced the eighth was on the same golf cruise.

Best cafe item

Cape Kidnappers is not really a cafe vibe so no sausage roll in sight. But the Wagyu Beef Burger looked very appealing on the menu for a treat at the turn.

Practice range and putting facilities

The practice range, putting and chipping greens are world class, as you would expect. Spending some time in the bunker pre-round proved to be a wise decision.

Carts

Carts are $50 per person for 18 holes but, if you’re up for it, it’s also a lovely walk.

Opening tee

No 1 is tricky, but it does have a fairly wide fairway – although there is a danger of going long for some if you’re using a driver. It’s a dogleg right, but not the kind where cutting the corner is a good idea. Just a small taster before some of the best views on a golf course in the world.

Most daunting shot

There are several tough holes but the sixth, called “Gulley”, probably takes the cake. It’s a long par three (206m from the blue tees and 174m from whites) that almost guarantees lost balls for shanks and left misses. Just being able to hit the green was a highlight.

Favourite hole/s

Once you make the turn, the views on almost every hole are breathtaking. The signature stretch is 12-16. The 12th green looks to hover on the horizon which explains its name ‘Infinity’. The 13th is the shortest par three on the edge of the cliffs, some 120m above the sea, while the 15th is a long par five that is straight but will punish anything left (don’t look over the edge of the fairway if you’re afraid of heights). The 16th probably has the coolest (or scariest depending on your feeling of heights) tee box in the country – it feels like you’re teeing off from the edge of the world. Easily my favourite green to hit into is the last - a punchbowl. Give me a bucket of balls and I’d hit that approach all day.

Difficulty

If you hit it fairly straight off the tee, you’ll be mostly fine. But things do get quite thick around the rough. The greens are dialled up.

The 12th green at Cape Kidnappers has a view across Hawke's Bay.

Is it worth it?

Definitely. This is as iconic as it gets in New Zealand. A must-play course for any Kiwi golfer. It was a cracking day for most of the round before a thunderstorm kicked off as we began the 18th. Despite being drenched as we walked into the clubhouse it certainly didn’t dampen the experience. The staff were brilliant and every other golfer we came across seemed to be having the time of their lives.

The course

History

Cape Kidnappers opened in 2004 to huge acclaim, with Travel & Leisure Golf magazine dubbing it the “eighth wonder of world”. It was the first overseas project for renowned designer Tom Doak, who is now rated one of the best in the field. Formally a sheep station and built on a ridge-and-valley landscape, Doak carved out holes along clifftops that feature sheer drops below for any wayward shots.

Course details

Par 71. Yardage ranges from 4188m (yellow tees) to 6569m (blue tees). From the blues, it’s a 75.6 rating with 143 slope.

Acclaim

The course was previously ranked 21st in Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses list and 11th in Golf.com’s recent Top 100 Courses in Asia Pacific list. It is rated number seven in the country in the latest top 100 by rankings coordinator Andrew Whiley. Cape Kidnappers hosted the Kiwi Challenge event in 2008 and 2009 with a purse of more than US$2 million ($3.5m), which was won by Hunter Mahan and Anthony Kim respectively.

Price

18 holes for NZ residents is $325 (Apr-May), $225 (June-August). Cart $50 (per person). Caddie $150. Club rental $100.

Getting there

A 35-minute drive from Napier or Hastings.

Stay options

If you want to stay on course, you’re looking at some of the best accommodation in the country, with a cottage and suites with views out over Hawke’s Bay. Prices start at $2898 per night.

Herald rating