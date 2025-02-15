Kauri Cliffs. Photo / Nick Wall

Active pursuits

The Māori call this place Te Kauwae-a-Māui which translates to the fishhook of Maui. And as expected, in an area named after a revered Polynesian seafaring God, the offshore fishing adventures for guests at Cape Kidnappers are a major drawcard for keen anglers (myself included). I’m told you can also cast directly from the beach and jag a few deep-sea species too – you’re almost level with the edge of the continental shelf here and the water is deep.

Unfortunately, I missed my opportunity to land the catch of the day as I was busy playing 18 holes of championship golf. This cliff-hugging, masterfully designed course by Tom Doak is home to one of New Zealand’s most famous golfing holes, aka the Pirates Plank (the 15th). It’s a spectacular golf course that immediately commands respect and makes you understand why players come from all over the globe to tee off here. It’s a skill testing set-up that’s for sure. Challenging? Absolutely. Forgiving? Well, if you count mostly open fairways and a couple of easy-ish carries, then yes, yes, it is. I stopped for lunch at the turn (that means after the first 9 holes to the uninitiated) where the elegant clubhouse serves up delicious meals, cold tap beers and for me a few glasses of superb local sauvignon blanc. Just perfect!

Guests can access the resort via an 8km private driveway or helicopter. Photo / Nick Wall

My non-drinking, non-golfing companion decided to take a few gentle hikes around the property (there are walking trail maps available) while I golfed before she joined a guided Can-Am tour of the farm to observe cultural attractions and highlights of nature’s local bounty including intricate shell fossils that are still randomly/daily appearing (bringing much joy to visiting geologists) in the tidal sediment of ancient creek beds that trek from the mountains to the sea.

Luxe indulgences

Take it easy. Want to turn up, tune in and drop out? Great, you’re in the right place. The staff at Rosewood Cape Kidnappers are skilled at pre-empting their guests’ needs so if privacy and serenity are your priority, that will be clear and probably before you say anything. It’s no surprise that celebrities and VIPs choose to stay here. For one, its secluded location is very attractive and for two, the food, my gosh the food! The lodge is indeed offering high-end farm-to-plate cuisine and naturally, local produce is key. I noted almost everything on offer was either found on site or nearby. Coffee, honey, olive oil, cheese, wine (yes, there are elite international selections on the vino list too) you name it, and it is all proudly NZ-made.

The Pirates Plank (15th hole) on the golf course offers a jaw-dropping cliffside challenge. Photo / Ricky Robinson

The spa really levels up when it comes to restorative and relaxing treatments. I booked in for a deluxe one-hour massage and my therapist worked magic with a blend of myofascial release and Swedish-style techniques. Again, all of the spa products were local to New Zealand and testament to the quality of ingredients (predominantly natural) available. After rising from my cocoon of Zen-like bliss, I pulled my robe around my waist and gazed upon a collection of original Picasso illustrations that adorned the treatment room walls. If only they could talk.

Aside from the spa experience, it’s worth noting that your suite itself is a haven-esque retreat, with its plush furnishings displayed in a curated style of rustic cottage chic complemented by collectible antiques. The same goes for the whispering winds that peter out to a whimper through the towering trees, the enlivening singsong of the bird sanctuary beyond and the mesmerising view out to sea. It’s heavenly and oh-so relaxing here. I look out to the big blue and ponder if mermaids exist and think if so, they would surely make this hamlet home.

With stunning views, wildlife conservation, and indulgent experiences, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers redefines countryside retreats. Photo / Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

As I leave, I turn to the rolling green hills sprinkled with a light mist and note the verdant hues are not dissimilar to an Irish landscape. Perhaps there are faeries here too. Or, maybe I’ve taken this relax and rejuvenate escape a little too far or imbibed in too much wine (nonsense), in any case, I pinch myself to check that A. I am awake and B. I am in Hawke’s Bay.

Details

rosewoodhotels.com