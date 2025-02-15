Relax, rejuvenate, or explore – Rosewood Cape Kidnappers brings you the best of Hawke’s Bay’s countryside charm. Photo / Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Welcome to Rosewood Cape Kidnappers, where guests can pursue an active holiday, or seek the most blissful rest that the Hawke’s Bay has to offer, writes Roxanne Andrews
Whether you’re seeking a luxe escape to the remote wilds of Hawke’s Bay to rest and rejuvenate or are more inclined to opt for active outdoor adventures (think nature trail hikes, world-class golf) when on holiday, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers delivers in spades.
Perched on a far-flung Pacific Ocean peninsula, flanked by dramatic sandstone cliffs, a cornucopia of native trees and acres of fertile farmland is where you’ll find The Lodge at Rosewood Cape Kidnappers. But first, you have to follow a meandering private driveway some 8km in from the main road (or arrive by helicopter if you like) which leads along the seaside from the Art Deco hub of Napier to this ultra-exclusive yet ever-welcoming haven.
The property is both a working farm and a sanctuary (the country’s largest privately-owned wildlife restoration project) for New Zealand’s precious flora and fauna. I noted a 10km predator-proof protective fence that keeps the flourishing population of Kiwi birds safe and even spotted a small ramp leading from the infinity pool to the immaculately kept gardens surrounding it, lest one of NZ’s ‘unofficial’ national emblems took a tumble in the drink and needed a safe exit. Cape Kidnappers is also home to the world’s largest mainland colony of gannets – you must see these characterful birds up close, huddles of penguins, seals (depending on the season) dozing on the shoreline and scores of typical farm animals such as Angus beef cattle and loads of sheep roaming freely.
The Māori call this place Te Kauwae-a-Māui which translates to the fishhook of Maui. And as expected, in an area named after a revered Polynesian seafaring God, the offshore fishing adventures for guests at Cape Kidnappers are a major drawcard for keen anglers (myself included). I’m told you can also cast directly from the beach and jag a few deep-sea species too – you’re almost level with the edge of the continental shelf here and the water is deep.
Unfortunately, I missed my opportunity to land the catch of the day as I was busy playing 18 holes of championship golf. This cliff-hugging, masterfully designed course by Tom Doak is home to one of New Zealand’s most famous golfing holes, aka the Pirates Plank (the 15th). It’s a spectacular golf course that immediately commands respect and makes you understand why players come from all over the globe to tee off here. It’s a skill testing set-up that’s for sure. Challenging? Absolutely. Forgiving? Well, if you count mostly open fairways and a couple of easy-ish carries, then yes, yes, it is. I stopped for lunch at the turn (that means after the first 9 holes to the uninitiated) where the elegant clubhouse serves up delicious meals, cold tap beers and for me a few glasses of superb local sauvignon blanc. Just perfect!
My non-drinking, non-golfing companion decided to take a few gentle hikes around the property (there are walking trail maps available) while I golfed before she joined a guided Can-Am tour of the farm to observe cultural attractions and highlights of nature’s local bounty including intricate shell fossils that are still randomly/daily appearing (bringing much joy to visiting geologists) in the tidal sediment of ancient creek beds that trek from the mountains to the sea.
Take it easy. Want to turn up, tune in and drop out? Great, you’re in the right place. The staff at Rosewood Cape Kidnappers are skilled at pre-empting their guests’ needs so if privacy and serenity are your priority, that will be clear and probably before you say anything. It’s no surprise that celebrities and VIPs choose to stay here. For one, its secluded location is very attractive and for two, the food, my gosh the food! The lodge is indeed offering high-end farm-to-plate cuisine and naturally, local produce is key. I noted almost everything on offer was either found on site or nearby. Coffee, honey, olive oil, cheese, wine (yes, there are elite international selections on the vino list too) you name it, and it is all proudly NZ-made.
The spa really levels up when it comes to restorative and relaxing treatments. I booked in for a deluxe one-hour massage and my therapist worked magic with a blend of myofascial release and Swedish-style techniques. Again, all of the spa products were local to New Zealand and testament to the quality of ingredients (predominantly natural) available. After rising from my cocoon of Zen-like bliss, I pulled my robe around my waist and gazed upon a collection of original Picasso illustrations that adorned the treatment room walls. If only they could talk.
Aside from the spa experience, it’s worth noting that your suite itself is a haven-esque retreat, with its plush furnishings displayed in a curated style of rustic cottage chic complemented by collectible antiques. The same goes for the whispering winds that peter out to a whimper through the towering trees, the enlivening singsong of the bird sanctuary beyond and the mesmerising view out to sea. It’s heavenly and oh-so relaxing here. I look out to the big blue and ponder if mermaids exist and think if so, they would surely make this hamlet home.
As I leave, I turn to the rolling green hills sprinkled with a light mist and note the verdant hues are not dissimilar to an Irish landscape. Perhaps there are faeries here too. Or, maybe I’ve taken this relax and rejuvenate escape a little too far or imbibed in too much wine (nonsense), in any case, I pinch myself to check that A. I am awake and B. I am in Hawke’s Bay.