Julian Robertson owned The Farm at Cape Kidnappers which includes a world-renowned golf course. Photo / NZME

United States billionaire and philanthropist Julian Robertson who owned The Farm at Cape Kidnappers has died aged 90.

He was "immensely proud" of his work in Hawke's Bay which included founding Cape Kidnappers Golf Course and supporting wildlife and conservation work across a 6000ha property.

Robertson died on Tuesday (local time) at his home in New York from cardiac complications, a spokesman told Reuters.

Robertson considered himself part-Kiwi and New Zealand returned that affection for the generous philanthropist with an honorary knighthood in 2009.

His family own The Farm at Cape Kidnappers which features a world-renowned golf course and luxury accommodation.

Cape Kidnappers Golf Course was completed in 2004 and has regularly featured on lists of the world's top courses.

Cape Kidnappers Golf Course is considered among the best in the world. Photo / NZME

"Buying Cape Kidnappers Station and then creating one of the world's top golf courses and a world-class lodge there was a triumph of which he was immensely proud," Robertson Lodges chief operating officer Anthony Ross said, after his passing.

"He enjoyed so many great times in greater Hawke's Bay.

"He also cared deeply about the region and its environment.

"The work he did to ensure New Zealand wildlife, flora and fauna thrived on his 6000ha property was deeply important to him."

Robertson has been a big part of the Cape Sanctuary wildlife restoration project alongside the Lowe family.

His family still has strong ties to the region.

Julian Robertson and his late wife, Josephine, at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course in 2008. Photo / NZME

His son Jay Robertson, who is based in the US, met his wife Claire (nee Malcolm) while living in Hawke's Bay.

Jay is the current CEO of Robertson Lodges which includes The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Kauri Cliffs championship golf course and luxury lodge in Northland and Matakauri Lodge near Queenstown.

Julian Robertson was a hedge-fund pioneer and was renowned on Wall Street.

He visited New Zealand in 1979 and fell in love with the country.

He has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to projects and causes across New Zealand, including a priceless art collection to the Auckland Art Gallery and millions of dollars to medical research.

He is considered among the most generous philanthropists in New Zealand history.