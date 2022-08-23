Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Raising the kerb: Napier ram raid sparks council-funded barriers

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
The recently-completed upgrades outside the supermarket in Ahuriri, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The recently-completed upgrades outside the supermarket in Ahuriri, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A ram raid on a Napier supermarket has led to a council-funded traffic island and kerb heightening to deter future offenders.

Napier City Council said while it didn't have the final cost confirmed it considered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.