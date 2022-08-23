The recently-completed upgrades outside the supermarket in Ahuriri, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A ram raid on a Napier supermarket has led to a council-funded traffic island and kerb heightening to deter future offenders.

Napier City Council said while it didn't have the final cost confirmed it considered requests from businesses on a "case by case basis" around crime prevention.

That includes a recently-completed project outside Four Square Ahuriri for a new median island or strip "to reduce the risk of a vehicle being driven directly into the store doors at speed".

That supermarket was one of three Four Square stores badly damaged in ram raids last month in Napier and Hastings, with the Ahuriri incident happening early on July 20.

"Council has worked with the landlord of the [Four Square Ahuriri] building to find the best solution for this retailer," a council spokeswoman said.

Damage to the front of the Four Square after the ram raid. Photo / Paul Taylor

"In this case, it has meant installing a high median in the middle of the road, to reduce the risk of a vehicle being driven directly into the store doors at speed from the other side of the road.

"Council has also raised the kerb outside the doors, again as a speed reducing measure."

Council didn't confirm how many stores it was working with or would be open to supporting with similar projects, but said "council considers requests on a case by case basis".

The spokeswoman said installing bollards outside stores was not a preferred option for the council as it did not "align with the Napier Disability Strategy, being obstacles to mobility and for visually impaired".

CCTV footage taken from across the road during the July 20 attempted robbery of Four Square Ahuriri appeared to show a truck backing across Ossian St into the store - where the new median strip and kerb have now been built.

A CCTV still shot showing the vehicle used in the Ahuriri ram raid early on July 20. Photo / Supplied

Police are still looking for the offenders involved in that incident.

Ahuriri Four Square's manager declined to comment on the project.

That supermarket has been ram raided three times in the past three years.

Hastings District Council confirmed it did not have a similar fund to Napier City Council for projects like building median strips for businesses impacted by crime.

Meanwhile, police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old in relation to the ram raid of Four Square Frimley in Hastings on July 26, and have apprehended one youth in relation to the ram raid of Four Square Bayview in Napier on July 30.

The Government released $6 million from the Proceeds of Crime Fund earlier this year to help retailers and police work on solutions to prevent ram raids, such as installing bollards. That funding is managed by police.

Ram raids in Napier in recent months:

Mar 18: Stirling Sports Napier and Westshore Corner Store

May 31: Meeanee Hotel

July 20: Four Square Ahuriri

July 30: Four Square Bayview