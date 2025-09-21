Advertisement
Michael Kim wins Open de France with first title in seven years, Ryan Fox finishes 14th

AFP
Michael Kim of the United States poses with the trophy following victory at FedEx Open de France 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Kim birdied the 16th and 17th and then sank a clutch putt on Sunday to edge Elvis Smylie and Ko Jeong-Weon by a shot at the Open de France.

Kim, a 32-year-old American, pulled ahead at Saint-Nom-La-Breteche near Paris with his two late birdies.

He found a bunker on

