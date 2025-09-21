Michael Kim birdied the 16th and 17th and then sank a clutch putt on Sunday to edge Elvis Smylie and Ko Jeong-Weon by a shot at the Open de France.
Kim, a 32-year-old American, pulled ahead at Saint-Nom-La-Breteche near Paris with his two late birdies.
He found a bunker onthe last but chipped on to the green and holed from 5m to save par.
That sealed Kim’s long-awaited win and deprived the home crowd of the chance of seeing Frenchman Ko in a playoff.
Kiwi Ryan Fox saved his best round for the final day, shooting a 68 to finish in a share of 14th place at seven-under. Fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier finished in 56th and remains one spot outside the top 10 in the season standings that receive PGA Tour cards for 2026.