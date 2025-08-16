Ryan Fox’s hopes of a maiden appearance in the PGA Tour Championship are starting to slip away.

The Kiwi golfer fell further off the pace after the second round of the BMW Championship this morning, with a three-over-par 73 moving him to seven-over for the tournament.

That has him in a tie for 43rd at the halfway point of the event limited to the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings. He is 21 shots back from leader Robert MacIntyre, who made a blistering start to the tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland to be 14-under and holding a five-shot lead heading into the weekend.

Fox was ranked at No 34 on the FedEx Cup leaderboard before the tournament, which meant he had some work to do to earn a spot in next week’s Tour Championship, which is limited to the top 30.