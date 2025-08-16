Fox said achieving that would simply be the icing on the cake in an impressive season to date, as a top-50 finish means he can play in every tournament on the Tour next year.
His second round got off to a perfect start as he birdied the par-four first. However, he gave that shot back to the course two holes later.
After a bogey and a birdie on the sixth and seventh holes, a double bogey on the eighth saw him two-over at the turn.
He started the back nine the same way he started the front to get a shot back, but a double bogey on the par-three 17th meant he dropped another two shots.
Fox only hit three of 14 fairways off the tee in the second round, but is among the top 15 in the field through two rounds for greens in regulation at 67%.
