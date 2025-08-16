Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

PGA Tour playoffs: Ryan Fox falls further back in BMW Championship

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sports reporters Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald Now. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ryan Fox’s hopes of a maiden appearance in the PGA Tour Championship are starting to slip away.

The Kiwi golfer fell further off the pace after the second round of the BMW Championship this morning, with a three-over-par 73 moving him to seven-over for the tournament.

That has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save