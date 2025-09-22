Ryan Fox becomes Guinness World Record holder, forms trio who makes most par 3s in three minutes

Dan Bradbury, Ryan Fox and Dan Bradbury celebrate their world record. Photo / DP World Tour

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox is a Guinness World Record holder after combining with Australian Min Woo Lee and Englishman Dan Bradbury to make the most par 3s completed in three minutes by a team.

The trio made 10 in the allocated time, smashing the previous record of seven, which was set by Rory McIlroy and YouTubers Dude Perfect two years ago.

The record attempt was done before the start of the Open de France near Paris on Thursday, with Bradbury taking the tee shots, Lee the second and Fox the final put when needed.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for the players, as in their first official attempt they only made six.