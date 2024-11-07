Destiny in your own hands is a rarity at elite level sport and Alker can put all the guesswork to bed if he were to win in Arizona.

Working in his favour is the fact he won this same event, at the same course against Els in 2023 – working slightly against him is the fact he has won just once on Tour this year – consistent runner-up and 15 top 10 finishes are what have him sitting in second.

Steven Alker returns to the scene of victory in Arizona. Photo / Getty Images

Alker said knowing his game wasn’t quite where it needed to be to win was frustrating, but doing enough to place well in tournaments and give himself a chance at the overall title made for a pleasing 2024.

“The consistency was good, a lot of top tens. It’s kind of tough to do when you’re game’s not there and you’re still top ten, top five. You’re kind of there or thereabouts.

“There were some chances, some tournaments where I thought ‘Boy I wish I could have won that one’ but the competition’s getting better out here. It’s strong.”

“You’ve just got to stand up and keep going every week.”

Winning the final event last season wasn’t enough to take out the season title, eventually finishing runner-up to American Steve Stricker. After winning the Schwab Cup in 2022, Alker said a second title would be satisfying personally as it shows he can maintain form throughout a season

“Just to have another on the mantlepiece would be great. Season-long play has been consistent, that’s what it shows. To be right there, to have a chance to win the Schwab Cup after second last year as well for me the consistency is there which I’m really pleased and proud about.”

While the Cup Championship is just another golf tournament, Alker said his mindset in the lead-up to the season-ender is that of a defending champion.

“For me personally, I won the actual tournament last year so I’m here defending the championship. That’s not always easy, but I’m here to win.”

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship tees off Friday morning NZT with Alker, Els and Irish great Padraig Harrington grouped and teeing off at 9.20am.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.