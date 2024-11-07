Kiwi golfer Steven Alker returns to a victorious scene with a quest to add more silverware – and a bumper payday – to his success on the PGA Champions Tour.
Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona hosts the final event of the year, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. And with Alker currently sitting second on the standings behind former world No. 1 South African legend Ernie Els, the equation is simple.
Win the tournament and he will take home the Charles Schwab Cup as overall season champion for a second time and will pocket not only the $US528,000 ($888,000) tournament prize money but also a $US1 million ($1.68 million) bonus for the season title.
Of course, there are 36 other golfers in the field who are out to beat Alker and Els – with 11 of those also having a shot to take out the Charles Schwab Cup.
Els can win it with a second, third or fourth place finish, provided none of the other top six players win the event – Stephen Ames, Padraig Harrington, YE Yang and Richard Green – and Alker can win it with a second or third, providing Els finishes outside the top five and no other in the top six wins.