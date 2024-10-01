One of the brightest young stars in New Zealand golf has a chance to put himself firmly in the international picture.
Robby Turnbull is just 17 years old and still at school at Selwyn College in Auckland but has already amassed an impressive amateur career at home, including this year winning both the amateur and professional titles at the New Zealand Stroke Play Championship to claim his first national title.
He has been rewarded with an invitation to play the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Taiheiyo Golf Club in Japan this week due to his amateur world ranking of 411th.
Speaking to the Herald before heading to overseas, Turnbull said golfers in the region look to the AAC as a must-play event and he felt privileged to attend at such a young age.
“It feels pretty special, every player in Asia has looked up to this event and always wanted to play it at some stage so it’s cool to play it this early on in my career.”