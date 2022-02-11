James Fisher-Harris of the Panthers greets fans as he walks onto BlueBet Stadium during the Penrith Panthers Grand Final Parade. Photo / Getty

When James Fisher-Harris got out of MIQ in late December, on a long-awaited trip back to Northland, one of the first things he did was grab his running shoes.

The Kiwis and Penrith prop was on holiday, after a gruelling season which culminated in a historic premiership for the Penrith Panthers.

Fisher-Harris led the way, named the Dally M prop of the year for the second successive season, but wasn't about to slow down on his break.

While still in home isolation at the family property in the far North settlement of Kohukohu, Fisher-Harris managed daily aerobic sessions.

"You weren't allowed to do much exercise - had to stay at home," Fisher-Harris tells the Weekend Herald. "So I did some hill runs in the driveway. It's long and pretty steep…it was a killer."

It's the kind of attitude and work ethic that has fuelled his rise to arguably the best front rower in the NRL.

Fisher-Harris, who will be a key figure for the Māori All-Stars in the clash with the Indigenous All Stars on Saturday (10pm), is a commanding presence.

The 26-year-old averaged 153 running metres last season, despite a niggling knee injury, after a colossal 179 metres each week in 2021. Good things happen when he is on the field, as he has only tasted defeat five times from 47 NRL games across the last two seasons.

"I'm willing to learn, got good coaches, good players around me," says Fisher-Harris. "I'm just chipping away, trying to get better every year, every game.

"It's a good crew at training and at home; you need that help from your small circle. And with the boys, iron sharpens iron. We've got a good thing going out at Penrith and don't plan on stopping."

That 'good thing' culminated in the 14-12 grand final victory over South Sydney, redemption after losing the 2020 decider to the Melbourne Storm, when they struggled to deal with the occasion.

"That was pretty hard to get over but helped us get that fire again," says Fisher-Harris. "Winning…it was like, nothing really mattered after that whistle blew. It was a pretty addictive feeling - I want to get back there again."

James Fisher-Harris during a Maori All Stars training session. Photo / Photosport

The other highlight of 2021 was getting home, his first visit in more than two years.

Gaining an MIQ spot wasn't straightforward – as his partner Natalie isn't a New Zealand resident – but was worth it.

"It was like a family reunion," says Fisher-Harris. "Time goes by so fast. Everyone was especially excited to see the kids (daughter Tahira and son Deon)."

Being here was also a reminder of the long absence of the Kiwis, who haven't been able to assemble since November 2019, despite a golden generation of New Zealanders in the NRL.

"I was talking to [Joseph Tapine] the other day, it's pretty sad," says Fisher-Harris. "They used to play tests all the time when I was growing up. Just the circumstances now but everyone is keen to play in the black again. Can't wait."

That makes the chance to pull on the Māori jersey again extra special. Fisher-Harris was part of the 2019 All-Stars game, then man of the match in the 10-10 draw last year.

"It means a lot," says Fisher-Harris. "It's a privilege to represent our culture and everyone that has been before us. We get to represent the Māori kids back home, up in the rural areas, doing it tough and give them some sort of inspiration."

It's also important for Fisher-Harris, who crossed the Tasman at 17 to chase his NRL dream.

"It's a chance to reconnect," says Fisher-Harris. "I've been living in Australia for a while, so there is a bit more to play for. And it takes you back to back in the day, coming through, staying in maraes for games and being close to the boys."

The All-Star matches are often entertaining, despite the challenges of pre-season and a compressed build up.

"It's always a big game to get up for, always pretty physical," says Fisher-Harris. "We are raring to go, especially the young boys. We'll just back each other and roll with the punches."