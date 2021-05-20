Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read reveals concerns with the Silver Lake deal

8 minutes to read
Everything you need to know about the Forsyth Barr deal. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read has revealed he contracted Covid-19 in Japan – and expressed his strong desire for New Zealanders to own a slice of their national team as the battleground over the

