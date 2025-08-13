Advertisement
Bev Priestman on life after Paris Olympics spying scandal, Fifa’s ban and coaching the Phoenix

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New Wellington Phoenix Women’s coach Bev Priestman. Photo / Photosport

Twelve months ago, Bev Priestman was in survival mode.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medal coach wasn’t thinking about football. She wasn’t plotting her next career move; all that was on her mind was keeping her family safe.

“As a family, we slept in the basement together,” Priestman told

