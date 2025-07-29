Advertisement
Bev Priestman joins Wellington Phoenix women as head coach

Beverly Priestman is taking over the Phoenix women's team. Photo / Photosport

Football coach Bev Priestman will take charge of the Wellington Phoenix women’s team for the next two A-League seasons.

The announcement comes as the English national’s one-year ban from any football-related activity concludes following her role in Canada’s drone use at last year’s Paris Olympics, where they were caught spying

