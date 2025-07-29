As assistant coach, she helped the England Lionesses to the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup semifinal and has been shortlisted twice for the Fifa’s Best Women’s Coach award.

Bev Priestman: 'Sport has the ability to connect a country.' Photo / Getty Images

Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison said the club is thrilled to have made a signing of Priestman’s calibre.

“Bev is a world-class coach and a top person, and I have no doubt she will bring her winning mentality to the Wellington Phoenix,” Morrison said.

“This is a step up in an exciting era for the Phoenix women’s team. Along with our significant ongoing investment in the women’s academy programme, we have doubled our investment in the women’s first team and this has resulted in us being able to recruit some great international players.

“Securing Bev as head coach speaks to the ambition we have for this team. “Signing one of the world’s best coaches is a statement for the club, but it is also a statement for the Ninja A-League, reflecting the ambition and investment from APL for the development of the women’s game in Australasia.”

Priestman is no stranger to the New Zealand Football (NZF). Between 2009 and 2013 she was NZF’s head of football.

She’s also married to former Football Fern Emma Humphries, who currently heads up the Phoenix academy.

“We’re really pleased to be able to welcome Bev back to football,” Morrison said. “We all know she’s had a period of time away from the game, but we understand the circumstances and we’re really comfortable with this appointment.

“Bev can’t wait to get started and we’re really happy that she’s going to be coaching the Phoenix.”

Priestman hopes her Phoenix women’s team can capture the imagination of New Zealanders.

“Sport has the ability to connect a country, not just in what you do but more importantly, how you do it.

“There’ll be a hunger and a desire there because we know we want to achieve a first for this club and to do that is going to take something special.

“There are a lot of different factors that go into winning, but first and foremost, it’s a given when you put on the shirt that you work hard. I’ll work harder than ever and the Phoenix will work harder than any other team.

“On the pitch, I want to see players express themselves and be brave. I want players to take risks, play forward, excite the fans and get them out of their seats.

“I think that brings out the best in people and that’s all I want to do is get the best out of both players and staff and create something special on the football pitch.”