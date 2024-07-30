Our fascination with scandal, drama and the character of athletes has only been heightened by the rise of behind-the-scenes sports documentary series like Drive To Survive.

Humans are naturally drawn to drama. It’s why we watch movies, read novels, and follow celebrity gossip. Scandals, by their very nature, are dramatic. They disrupt the expected order of things and introduce elements of surprise and conflict – crucially, they give us the chance to judge people. When a scandal breaks out at the Olympics, it’s not just a news story; it’s a narrative with heroes, villains and a plot that unfolds in real time. The narrative of Dronegate is compelling – and it’s one with more twists still to play out.

Scandals humanise the athletes we often see on a pedestal. Olympians are often put on a pedestal, their incredible abilities making them seem almost superhuman. However, when a scandal occurs, it reminds us that these athletes are human beings with flaws and weaknesses just like the rest of us. This humanisation makes athletes more relatable, and people are naturally interested in reading about individuals they can relate to. Weirdly, scandals are good for sport.

It helps that the scandals often involve issues of fairness and justice, concepts that are deeply ingrained in our psyche. The Olympic Games are supposed to be a fair competition where the best athlete wins. When a scandal suggests that this may not have been the case, it strikes a chord with our innate sense of justice. We want to see fairness upheld, and we are drawn to stories that highlight these issues. Take notes, Canada.

However, it’s important to note that while scandals can be intriguing, they can also be damaging. They can tarnish reputations, overshadow athletic achievements and cast a shadow over the entire event. Sports fans should be mindful of the impact our fascination with scandals can have and remember to celebrate the spirit of unity, peace, and mutual respect that the Olympics stand for.

Flawed humans are humans all the same.

