Angus Kilkolly, of Auckland City FC, and teammates celebrate his goal during the National League Championship final. Photo / Photosport

Auckland City will open the new Fifa Club World Cup against German giants Bayern Munich in a tough group that features two Champions League sides.

Auckland City have been drawn in group C with the Bundesliga defending champions along with Boca Juniors of Argentina and Portuguese side Benfica.

Fifa has relaunched a changed Club World Cup format that includes eight groups and 32 teams – with the tournament taking place in the United States in June.

Auckland City face Bayern Munich and England skipper Harry Kane in their first game, with the date and venue to be revealed later.

The 11 host cities are New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Orlando, which is represented by two stadiums.