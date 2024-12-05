Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football
Updated

Fifa Club World Cup: Auckland City grouped with Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Benfica

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Angus Kilkolly, of Auckland City FC, and teammates celebrate his goal during the National League Championship final. Photo / Photosport

Auckland City will open the new Fifa Club World Cup against German giants Bayern Munich in a tough group that features two Champions League sides.

Auckland City have been drawn in group C with the Bundesliga defending champions along with Boca Juniors of Argentina and Portuguese side Benfica.

Fifa has relaunched a changed Club World Cup format that includes eight groups and 32 teams – with the tournament taking place in the United States in June.

Auckland City face Bayern Munich and England skipper Harry Kane in their first game, with the date and venue to be revealed later.

The 11 host cities are New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Orlando, which is represented by two stadiums.

It will be Auckland City’s 12th appearance at the Club World Cup, with their best finish being a third placing in 2014, the last time they won a game at the tournament.

Bayern won the Club World Cup title in both 2013 and 2020 as defending Champions League winners.

Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga table, Boca Juniors sixth in their domestic league, while Benfica are currently third in Liga Portugal.

In other groups, Manchester City and Juventus are in Group G while Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid will square off in Group B.

Fifa Club World Cup groups

Group A

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Porto (Portugal)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Inter Miami (US)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Seattle Sounders (US)

Group C

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Benfica (Portugal)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil)

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Chelsea (England)

Leon (Mexico)

Group E

River Plate (Argentina)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (England)

Wydad AC (Morocco)

Al Ain (UAE)

Juventus (Italy)

Group H

Real Madrid (Spain)

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Pachuca (Mexico)

Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

