Live updates of the Australia Cup semifinal between Auckland FC and Heidelberg United.

How Auckland FC made the semifinals

Auckland FC have proved their mettle once again.

They progressed to the Australia Cup semifinals, eliminating Sydney FC on penalties. The two teams were locked 1-1 after 120 minutes but Auckland were clinical in the shootout, prevailing 3-1, with Sydney failing with their last three attempts.

Goalkeeper Michael Woud made a vital save at 1-1, after Guillermo May had missed his effort. Auckland made no mistake from there, with Francis de Vries and Jake Brimmer converting while the Sky Blues fell apart.

It was a deserved victory, as Auckland had dominated the match but were unable to take their chances. They looked on course with Lachlan Brook’s 85th-minute goal but couldn’t maintain that advantage, as Sydney FC found an equaliser just two minutes later through Joe Lolley. That meant 30 minutes of extra time, before the penalty drama.

Auckland FC will face Heidelberg United in the last four, after the Victorian NPL club eliminated the Wellington Phoenix with a thumping 4-0 win last Tuesday. It’s another slice of history for the Black Knights, reaching the semifinals in their cup debut. The shootout was also a significant moment – the first the expansion club has participated in, while it also ended Sydney’s perfect shootout record in A-League and Australia Cup competition.

Though it is only pre-season, it was another example of Auckland’s grit under pressure and will build further belief ahead of the season.

Coach Steve Corica named a predictable line-up, sticking with the bulk of the team that got the job done in previous rounds, while Hiroki Sakai replaced the injured Nando Pijnaker at centre back.

There were few opportunities in the first half. Jesse Randall had some half-chances, with the best a header from a de Vries cross. May had the ball in the net – tucking home a rebound after an incursion down the left – but the strike was correctly ruled out for offside. Sydney’s main threat was on the break, particularly with the pace of teenager Akol Akon, while Rhys Youlley stung the palms of Woud, though the shot was well covered. But Dan Hall and Sakai marshalled the defence well, while Hall was threatened on the stroke of halftime from a deep Marlee Francois corner.

The game opened up in the second half, as play stretched out. May had two good chances in the space of three minutes. Brook set him up for the first – but he couldn’t get the right touch – before he sent a header straight at goalkeeper Gus Hoefsloot from an Elliott cross, when he looked likely to score. Louis Verstraete was introduced in the 72nd minute – for his first taste of the Australian Cup – while new English signing Sam Cosgrove got on 10 minutes later. Brook’s intervention came moments later. A swift passing move set Logan Rogerson free, whose cross was tucked home by Brook at the far post. Hoefsloot was caught in two minds, only managing to deflect the ball towards the waiting winger.

But the lead was short-lived, with Lolley scoring two minutes later. Sydney FC found space down the left but Auckland should have dealt better with the cross, which eluded Woud and two defenders, allowing Lolley a simple finish at the back post. Auckland had to survive three consecutive corners in the dying moments of normal time, with a rasping dive from Lolley testing Woud.

A brilliant Sakai block saved Auckland early in extra time, while a long-range Verstraete effort caused anxiety in the Sydney penalty area. Substitute Liam Gillion broke down the left late in the second spell but couldn’t find the far corner with his shot and time was up soon after that.

Cosgrove made no mistake with his penalty, before May’s side-footed effort was read by Hoefsloot. But Woud then came up with a crucial save – guessing the right way from Joel King. The next two Sydney attempts were awful – dragged horribly wide – while de Vries and Brimmer were calm and composed.

Sydney FC 1 (Joe Lolley 87)

Auckland FC 1 (Lachlan Brook 85)

HT: 0-0

Auckland win penalty shootout 3-1.