Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland FC impress in Australia Cup debut, beating Gold Coast Knights

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·nzme·
3 mins to read

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker talks to Ryan Bridge as Auckland FC documentary series on the club's first season is released.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland FC have made untroubled progress in the Australia Cup.

In their debut in the knockout competition, the reigning A-League Premiers dispatched the Gold Coast Knights 4-0 on Tuesday night.

They led 3-0 at halftime – helped by a rocket start with a goal after 35 seconds– before they consolidated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save