At times it looked like they hadn’t even had an off season, as they clicked back into their work with the familiar patterns. They recorded 26 shots to eight, with 10 on target, While they will want to ease into the pre-season – and not peak too soon – coach Steve Corica will also hope for an extended Cup run.

He showed his intent with a strong starting XI. It included the regular back four, with Felipe Gallegos and Cameron Howieson anchoring the midfield, with Marlee Francois and Rogerson outside them and May and Randall up front. Jake Brimmer, Gillion and Callan Elliott were among the second half substitutes.

Auckland made a dream start, with Randall’s goal after barely 40 seconds. It came from a perfect far post ball from Sakai, with the defence caught out as Randall headed home.

They extended their lead in the 19th minute, with Rogerson’s deflected shot sneaking into the far corner, almost in slow motion, after a Randall cross, with some stationary defenders.

Their third in the 36th minute was a product of some abject defending, with May passing into the net, after the home side couldn’t deal with a Francis de Vries free kick, before Rogerson took a swipe and missed.

Gold Coast finally came to life in the second half – causing a few problems – with Woud making a couple of excellent saves. As the match opened up substitutes Gillion and Brimmer added energy and precision, with Gillion managing a sweet, curling strike from 20 metres in the 70th minute, after wriggling past a couple of defenders. It was an important moment for Gillion - his first goal in a competitive fixture for the club - and hopefully the sign of things to come.

There were several other gilt-edged chances across the match – falling to Randall, May, Rogerson and Brimmer – as Auckland FC created plenty. The Black Knights had a few nervy moments at the back but were mostly secure.

Auckland FC 4 (Jesse Randall, Logan Rogerson, Guillermo May, Liam Gillion)

Gold Coast Knights 0

Halftime 3-0