It appears Auckland FC have settled on their replacement for departed Colombian winger Neyder Moreno.

The Herald understands the club are close to a deal with Australian age group international Lachlan Brook, with only final details to be completed. Sources in Australia have indicated that discussions with the 24-year-old have been ongoing since late June.

Brook was most recently with Major League Soccer outfit Real Salt Lake, moving from Western Sydney Wanderers in July last year, off the back of a standout 2023/2024 A-League campaign where he notched nine goals in 23 league matches.

But the Utah-based club announced last week that a mutual termination of his contract had been agreed. Brook made a total of 12 MLS appearances for the club along with a couple of games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Brook was a young prodigy, making his first team debut for Adelaide United as a 16-year-old in 2017. He was later signed by English Premier League club Brentford – then in the Championship – though he was consigned to the reserves with the Bees. But he did spend a season on loan with League two outfit Crewe Alexandra, with three goals in 34 games - before the head turning stint at Wanderers.