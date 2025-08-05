It appears Auckland FC have settled on their replacement for departed Colombian winger Neyder Moreno.
The Herald understands the club are close to a deal with Australian age group international Lachlan Brook, with only final details to be completed. Sources in Australia have indicated that discussions with the 24-year-old havebeen ongoing since late June.
Brook was most recently with Major League Soccer outfit Real Salt Lake, moving from Western Sydney Wanderers in July last year, off the back of a standout 2023/2024 A-League campaign where he notched nine goals in 23 league matches.
But the Utah-based club announced last week that a mutual termination of his contract had been agreed. Brook made a total of 12 MLS appearances for the club along with a couple of games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Brook was a young prodigy, making his first team debut for Adelaide United as a 16-year-old in 2017. He was later signed by English Premier League club Brentford – then in the Championship – though he was consigned to the reserves with the Bees. But he did spend a season on loan with League two outfit Crewe Alexandra, with three goals in 34 games - before the head turning stint at Wanderers.
From the evidence of his previous A-League performances, Brook is a natural dribbler who likes to run at defenders to create chances and isolate them with one on one duels. He struggled to make an impact at Real Salt Lake, which is a unique place to live and work. But his body of experience in the A League – and the fact he was a proven performer at two different clubs would hold appeal for Auckland FC. He is also young but has years of senior football behind him.
Since Moreno’s departure was confirmed in late May, Auckland FC have been canvassing possibilities for a new wide player. Their options were limited to a New Zealander or an Australian, as the club hierarchy decided to use their fifth and final visa spot – created by Moreno’s exit – on a striker.
Brook is a different kind of player but there will be an expectation that he can thrive in the Auckland environment, under the experienced coaching team of Steve Corica and Danny Hay. He managed a total of 29 first team appearances at Adelaide United and another 25 at Western Sydney Wanderers and has over 100 senior matches on his resume across Australia, England and the United States. He has also played 17 matches for the Olyroos (Australian Under-23 team), after being capped at both Under-20 and Under-17 level.
Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.