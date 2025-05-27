Moreno wrote on social media in Spanish that he was following “a different path” and moving on from Auckland FC.

“With a lump in my throat, but with great gratitude, today I have to say goodbye to this team that has been like a second family to me,” he wrote.

“We’ve shared many hours in training, matches, trips and moments that go far beyond football. I learned to fight, to get up after each fall, to enjoy victories and learn from defeats, always with you by my side.

“I’m taking with me great memories, sincere friendships, and a deep respect for each and every one of you. Thank you for making me part of this group, for believing in me, for pushing me to be better on and off the field.

“Today it’s time for me to follow a different path, but I will always carry the team’s colours in my heart. I hope you continue to grow, that you never lose your passion, and that you continue giving your all in every game, as we always did.”

Neyder Moreno: "I'm taking with me great memories." Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica said post-match on Saturday that Moreno and New Zealand midfielder Luis Toomey were two players who were not signed beyond this season.

Next season, the A-League will start introducing a salary cap that sets spending limits and reduce the number of players who sit outside the salary cap.

Next season, a $A3.5 million ($3.78m) hard-cap trial would be put in place, followed in season 2026/27 by a hard cap of $A3m, plus one marquee player whose salary sits outside the cap.

– RNZ