Football: Second unvaccinated player ruled out of All Whites squad

All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

A second player who was in contention for the latest All Whites' squad was ruled out because he was unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The New Zealand team to face The Gambia later this month in Abu Dhabi was named on Monday, with three changes from the side that faced Curacao and Bahrain in October.

Coach Danny Hay confirmed that one unvaccinated individual, who had been part of the October squad, was not considered due to Abu Dhabi's strict border requirements, with a positive vaccination status mandatory for entry.

Of the trio who didn't back up from the selected October team, Nikko Boxall and Dalton Wilkins are both managing injury concerns, while goalkeeper Nik Tzanev was unavailable for personal reasons.

But the Herald understands there was another player, who didn't make the October selection, but was in the frame for this latest squad, before the ramifications of his vaccination status were realised and he was duly scratched from the shortlist.

The two cases highlight the complicated scenario for New Zealand Football, who select players based at clubs around the world for matches that can be played anywhere across the globe.

Hay was reluctant to discuss the two individuals involved but said questions around vaccinations were complex ones.

"Players have to make their own decisions," Hay told the Herald. "We are all pro-vaccination and we would love to have all our players vaccinated but there are complex reasons why some individuals choose not to.

"[The current situation] is a reminder of the world we live in. With international football, we are open to travelling to most parts of the world to try and get games and there could be some hiccups or consequences if players aren't vaccinated.

"Ultimately, we want all our players double vaxxed because we think it is the safe thing to do and it is going to be good for us in terms of squad selection, no matter where we go, but it's up to the individual."

The All Whites during the national anthems during their clash against Bahrain last month. Photo / Photosport

It's an issue being faced across the world.

It was recently reported that between three and five members of the most recent England squad were unvaccinated.

Only around 70 per cent of players in the English Premier League are double vaccinated, with around 80 per cent having had at least one jab.

Overall Hay was delighted with his November squad, with Ryan Thomas and Winston Reid the only major omissions, putting aside the Australasian based players who weren't considered.

Thomas has been struggling with injury at PSV Eindhoven and has had limited gametime. After scoring his first goal of the season against Sparta Rotterdam on October 10th, the 26-year-old hasn't featured in the last three league games.

"He is trying to cement his position inside the club and he has a young family," said Hay. "With Ryan, it is a case-by-case basis."

Reid isn't on the player list but will drive down from Dubai, where he is currently based, to join the squad for the week.

The former West Ham player will have a mentor role and take part in training sessions, with Hay hopeful he could play in the January international window (or more likely March) depending on his club situation at that stage.

"He is looking to pick something up in January – I'm pretty sure that is the plan," said Hay. "He is getting older but he still has so much to offer us."

Later this week Hay and assistant coach Darren Bazeley will make the short hop to Qatar, taking the chance for an exploratory mission of the 2022 FIFA World Cup host nation while they are in the region.

"We'll look at training facilities, a couple of hotels and some stadiums in and around the Doha area," said Hay. "So we get a feel for it, an understanding of distances from hotels to training grounds etc.

"Obviously there are no guarantees we are going to qualify but it is good to get a glimpse of what we could potentially be walking into – or want to be walking into - in a year's time."