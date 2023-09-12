Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Football: Olé Academy back on track after staff and player exodus in 2021

Bonnie Jansen
By
5 mins to read
Taradale AFC committee member Shelley Cameron opens up on why the Hawke’s Bay football club opted to put its female players first. Video / Neil Reid

New Zealand’s longest-standing football academy has been through the wringer the past few seasons.

Covid-19, staffing fall-outs and the rise of another academy just up the road left Olé in a “lull” and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport