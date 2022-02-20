Meikayla Moore reacts after an own goal against the USA. Photo / Getty

Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore suffered a personal disaster with a world record three own goals as the Kiwis crashed against the United States in California.

The 25-year-old from Christchurch, who plays for Liverpool, scored two within the first six minutes and another in the 35th, all from American crosses, before getting yanked out of the game.

A scan of records suggests that Moore has set an unwanted international record, and equalled the top-level one set by a Belgian club footballer named Stan van den Buys in 1995.

Moore was substituted by coach Jitka Klimková in the 39th minute during an embarrassing occasion for the Ferns who were eventually crushed 5-0 in the SheBelieves Cup game in California.

Cameras showed Moore looking distraught in the dugout, as the game continued. Playing in her 50th match, she had been given a long hug by her coach after departing the game.

It was New Zealand's 17th defeat in 19 matches against the USA, their only win coming in the first game 35 years ago.

The crushing defeat was a continuation of the worrying signs for the national side, with New Zealand co-hosting the World Cup next year.

The Americans were fielding a young development side missing major stars like Megan Rapinoe as Vlatko Andinovski builds his squad for the World Cup.

With Sophia Smith leading the way, they terrorised New Zealand's right side defence, and the first raid saw Moore throw out a foot and deflect the ball into her own net.

She was less culpable for the second goal, as the ball deflected off her head past goalkeeper Erin Nayler.

But the third involved a terrible piece of defending as Moore tried to flick the ball across goal as America crossed from the right. It meant she found her own net with both feet and the head.

In her role as a pundit for Sky TV, Football Fern Rosie White said Moore appeared to be "caught flat footed" and lost her bearings on the field.

"It's really brutal for her and I think salt in the wound getting subbed before halftime," said White.

But White said that it was a tough decision knowing when to take her off, and "there's no way of coming out of that (mentally)" after the third own goal.

"One own goal is enough to put someone in a mental rut," she said.

"It's not punishment getting subbed - it was probably the right thing to do. It was just one of those unfortunate games.

"It's probably the worst insult to get subbed before halftime as a player...but I think I would have kept her on to halftime.

"Action needed to be taken at the time and you can't fault her for that."

Fellow Fern and pundit Annalie Longo said: "You never like to see this - I can only feel for her. The team has got to be huge in getting around her and supporting her and the quicker she can get back on the training pitch and build up that confidence again is really important."

Logo questioned whether Klimková could have waited until halftime before making the substitution but said: "It's a coach's choice. She's consoled her."

The impressive USA added goals in the 50th and 92nd minutes from substitutes Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh as they completely dominated the game, apart from the odd Kiwi raid.

They finished the game with just 10 players on the field, after an injury to Trinity Rodman - daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman.

The Football Ferns, who lost to Iceland in their opening game, play the Czech Republic in their final match in Texas, on Thursday. They will be desperately hoping that injured defender Abby Erceg can return.