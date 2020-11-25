Football: England great gets backlash over Diego Maradona tribute tweet

England great Gary Lineker has led the tributes for football legend Diego Maradona but it's led to some social media backlash.
Maradona died today aged 60, two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.
The office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona's death, and the Argentine football association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.
Maradona had a tarnished reputation England after his 'Hand of God' goal gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Argentina eventually won the game 2-1 before securing their second title with victory over West Germany in the final.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Lineker, who scored for England in that quarter-final defeat, paid tribute to Maradona while also getting in a dig about the controversial goal.
"Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God,' he Tweeted.
Some fans thought Lineker was putting in the boot.
Journalist Eduardo Monsanto said: "Show some respect. Being an a****** does not fit you, or so I thought".
Other footballers posted tributes for Maradona.