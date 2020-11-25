Football: England great gets backlash over Diego Maradona tribute tweet

Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, beats England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals at the World Cup quarter-final match in Mexico City, 1986. Photo / AP

England great Gary Lineker has led the tributes for football legend Diego Maradona but it's led to some social media backlash.

Maradona died today aged 60, two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

The office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona's death, and the Argentine football association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.

Maradona had a tarnished reputation England after his 'Hand of God' goal gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Argentina eventually won the game 2-1 before securing their second title with victory over West Germany in the final.

Lineker, who scored for England in that quarter-final defeat, paid tribute to Maradona while also getting in a dig about the controversial goal.

"Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God,' he Tweeted.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Some fans thought Lineker was putting in the boot.

Not the time to make puns Gary — Fitsum Tilahun MD (@fitse_t) November 25, 2020

Don’t be ridiculous. It’s heartfelt — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Poor form. — The Irish Guy (@the_irishguy) November 25, 2020

Journalist Eduardo Monsanto said: "Show some respect. Being an a****** does not fit you, or so I thought".

Other footballers posted tributes for Maradona.

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona RIP. Sports Greatest Rebel. A man whose career was built on brilliance, blurred boundaries, and spectacular overindulgence. Few have used a World Cup to enthrall the planet and self-destruct in equal measure. We will never see his like again 🇦🇷 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JDSilhZkJo — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020