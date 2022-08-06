Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Chris Wood welcomes English Premier League selection battle at Newcastle United

5 minutes to read
Chris Wood of Newcastle United during the warm up. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Chris Wood of Newcastle United during the warm up. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

All Whites striker Chris Wood welcomes the prospect of more internal competition at Newcastle United, as the English Premier League season gets underway this weekend.

Wood helped the Magpies escape relegation in the last campaign,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.