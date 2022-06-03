Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: All Whites star Clayton Lewis' remarkable recovery

4 minutes to read
Clayton Lewis (left) didn't expect to be fit for the All Whites. Photo / Photosport

Clayton Lewis (left) didn't expect to be fit for the All Whites. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Clayton Lewis had given up on his dream of being involved in another Fifa World Cup intercontinental playoff.

The Wellington Phoenix midfielder was in an ambulance – being pumped full of morphine to numb the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.