Football: All Whites continue recent momentum, with victory over Algeria A

All Whites players celebrate one of two goals scored against Algeria A. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites have taken another step in the right direction, with a 2-1 win over Algeria A in Dubai on Saturday morning.

The match, staged behind closed doors, was an experimental game for both teams, with New Zealand warming up for their match with Gambia (Wednesday 5am NZT) and the Algerians preparing for the FIFA Arab Cup next month.

That meant the result was less important than the chance to try different combinations, but the final margin will be another confidence boost for this young group, after the wins over Curacao and Bahrain last month.

Algeria are one of the strongest football nations in Africa, which means their second team is still highly competitive.

This year Algeria A have claimed the scalps of the full national teams of Syria (ranked world No 85), Burundi (141) and Liberia (150).

The All Whites took a 16th minute lead through Andre de Jong.

An early cross from Francis de Vries, called up to the national squad for the first time, found de Jong in the box who headed past the Algerian keeper.

New Zealand doubled their lead just after half-time through Callum McCowatt, with the Denmark-based forward finding the net from a free kick.

The Algerian side got a goal back in the 68th minute, but the All Whites were able to maintain their advantage to bank the victory.

As expected, coach Danny Hay made several changes from the last outing against Bahrain in October.

Tommy Smith, De Vries, Matthew Garbett, Elliot Collier and Andre de Jong all got starts, in place of regulars Liberato Cacace, Joe Bell, Elijah Just, Joe Champness and Chris Wood.

Michael Woud started in goal, with a back three of Michael Boxall, Smith and Nando Pijnaker.

Kelvin Kalua and De Vries were the wing backs, with McCowatt playing in front of Garbett and Marko Stamenic in a midfield triangle. De Jong and Collier led the line up front.

"It was great to give some of the boys who haven't had as much of an opportunity in the previous games a chance - they did well," said Hay

"[It was] great to get another win but we know there were a number of areas we need to look at ahead of the Gambia game. That's what we'll be working on over the next couple of days."

All Whites 2 (Andre De Jong 16', Callum McCowatt 49')

Algeria A 1

Halftime: 1-0