Luke Romano celebrates. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Kris Shannon lists five reasons why he's looking forward to trans-Tasman Super Rugby

1. Familiarity breeds apathy

Kiwi derbies were once everyone's favourite part of Super Rugby. Somewhere between three and seven format changes ago, when the competition spread out across multiple continents, it was abundantly clear how good we had it at home.

But then we all became stuck at home and the local derby became stuck in a repetitive cycle.

Admittedly, this isn't a great time to air this take, not after the Blues' barn-burning win over the Crusaders. (Still waiting for confirmation on exactly how many Cantabrians burned down their barns.)

But that match was the exception to prove the rule. The consensus on Super Rugby has been to stifle a yawn, with flashes of brilliance lost in a morass of mauls and red cards.

Even the Kiwi derby has grown stale. Crowd restrictions have lifted but there's been no explosion of joy; more just a collective shrug.

The explanation seems simple enough: we've had far too much of what had been a very good thing.

Players can't possibly maintain the intensity levels they used to exhibit when derbies were special. And fans can't possibly be excited about their team making yet another trip to Hamilton.

Beauden Barrett of the Blues fends off Will Jordan of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

2. Anticipation will only grow

Viewed through one lens, leaving behind the Kiwi derbies after Blues-Crusaders is cruel.

Just when the competition seemed to have sprung to life, now it's taking a step backward, to Australia.

But viewed through a different, correct lens, now is the perfect time for a hiatus, like Breaking Bad dropping the mic with Hank reading Leaves of Grass on the crapper.

Imagine, in six weeks, how thrilling it will be when a couple of Kiwi sides meet in the playoffs. Think of the drama if the Blues and Crusaders book a rematch with the season on the line.

The pressure will now be on the New Zealand sides to hold serve, particularly against some of the weaker Aussie opposition (ie, most of them).

With home advantage in the playoffs the new target, as Beauden Barrett said on Saturday, any misstep could be costly.

And while the heavyweights circle one another, watching and matching their rivals' every move, the anticipation will steadily build before they meet again.

3. New test for new boys

One of the rare highlights in the first half of the season was Moana Pasifika's stirring maiden victory over the Hurricanes. But the new boys were never allowed to build on that dream win, left instead to battle a scheduling nightmare.

Covid postponements meant Moana were forced to play five matches in 19 days and, with a squad still adjusting to the rigours of the competition, it's no surprise they're dwelling in the cellar.

Now, though, the Pacific Island side will be catching a flight across the Tasman - and have a chance to catch their breath. They're back to playing once a week, like everyone else, and three of their next four matches are against teams with a combined five wins from 24 games.

One of those teams is Fijian Drua and the clash between the new boys on May 14 will surely provide Super Rugby another of its highlights.

Referees Angus Mabey (L) and Paul Williams (R) look towards the big screen as the Highlanders react during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

4. Aussie are cruisin' for a bruisin'

It's probably too much to ask for the original Kiwi quintet to go 25-0 against the Aussies in the next six weeks. But how about 24-1? (Don't let me down, Highlanders.)

This isn't just the normal petty Australian antipathy, by the way. This time, it's *justified* petty Australian antipathy.

Our neighbours have been extremely mean lately. For all the sacrifices the Warriors, Phoenix and Breakers have made to maintain the integrity and continuity of their respective Australian competitions, how have they been thanked?

The Warriors get shafted by the officials against the favourite-child Roosters. The Phoenix, finally with a chance to play in Wellington, are the victims of a violent home invasion by the Mariners. And the less said about the 5-22 Breakers, the better.

Honestly, it's pretty rude. We head over to the neighbours to help and, rather than show any gratitude, they pull down our pants and laugh.

But now it's time to send big brother across the ditch to sort them out. No more picking on the little guy, Australia. Here come the, uhh, Highlanders.

5. I'm still mad

Not content to merely claim victories in their home competitions, Australia also had the temerity to win a World Cup in New Zealand just this month.

It might be a stretch to say the Hurricanes beating the Rebels will offer some consolation for Australia's women proving themselves one of the best cricket teams ever assembled, but I'm limbering up and ready to stretch.

And it might make no sense for it to take the Chiefs edging the Force to finally stop stewing over Australia scoring twice in stoppage time to floor the Football Ferns, but since when has fandom made sense?

Cam Smith, get a haircut. Daniel Ricciardo, enjoy those petrol prices. Ash Barty…nah you good, Ash.

Australian athletes have had it too good for too long. It's time they take some overdue Ls. After all, Super Rugby isn't Super Rugby without a bit of transtasman bloodlust.