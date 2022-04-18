Voyager 2021 media awards
Gregor Paul: Blues success shows what Joe Schmidt can do with the All Blacks

Blues claim historic win, Warriors win streak snapped and more in all you need to know from the Easter weekend's sporting action. Video / NZ Herald

Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul

OPINION
If the defining quality Joe Schmidt is bringing to his All Blacks coaching role is clinical analysis devoid of warmth and small talk then he'll be a high value asset.

There was commentary over the

