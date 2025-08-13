Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Farah Palmer Cup struggles with broadcast quality amid Rugby World Cup buzz – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Fou Sefo makes ground for Counties Manukau Heat in the Farah Palmer Cup. Photo / Photosport

Fou Sefo makes ground for Counties Manukau Heat in the Farah Palmer Cup. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • More than 330,000 tickets have been pre-sold for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
  • The Farah Palmer Cup’s fan experience is declining, with broadcasts now dictated by the men’s schedule.
  • There has been debate about the inclusion of te reo Māori in children’s reading resources.

We are on the eve of the biggest moment in women’s rugby history. More than 330,000 tickets are being pre-sold across the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and broadcast numbers are set to eclipse the last tournament, which was held on these shores.

But as the top of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save