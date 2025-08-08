Advertisement
Rugby’s Farah Palmer Cup opens with veterans and rising stars in spotlight – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Mererangi Paul runs in to score for Counties Manukau in the Farah Palmer Cup. Photo / SmartFrame

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THE FACTS

  • The Farah Palmer Cup begins this weekend, showcasing emerging talent and veteran players despite many on international duty.
  • Counties Manukau Heat are strong contenders with key players like Grace Gago and Ruby Tui.
  • Manawatū Cyclones have been promoted, featuring experienced players like Selica Winiata and newcomers from the Black Ferns XV tour.

With all eyes on the impending kick-off of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, you’d be forgiven if the Farah Palmer Cup had slipped off your radar.

The opening round of the women’s national provincial tournament takes place this weekend, with matches being played across both divisions. Many

