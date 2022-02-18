Inaugural Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

Late Samoan rugby great Peter Fatialofa once recalled how his squad was treated on a New Zealand tour, after seeing international sides treated to vineyards and adventure tourism exhilaration.

"They took us on a tour of a cement factory."

It's a sad fact that, for all that Pasifika has given New Zealand rugby, this country has not always been the most generous host.

Now it has been revealed Moana Pasifika has been funded $4.5 million – via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs portfolio - to establish the new Super Rugby franchise.

The funding isn't a handout. As part of the conditions of drawing the funds down, Moana Pasifika must demonstrate ongoing sound financial management.

Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle says the funding will help Moana Pasifika achieve objectives beyond rugby by drawing the next generation of Pasifika into sports.

Sir Michael Jones has described the advent of a Super Rugby franchise as a momentous and significant occasion for all Pasifika. Moana's inclusion in Super Rugby from 2022 represents a movement for fulfilling Pacific Island rugby aspirations and community wellbeing.

While all public monies should be treated with due prudence, this is a fitting koha in recognition of the value Pasifika rugby has added to sport and to New Zealand.

This support will mean much to people who have raised their sons and daughters to be among the best rugby players in the world. This is a mana-enhancing acknowledgment of our appreciation and respect.

One can imagine "Fats" nodding in agreement.